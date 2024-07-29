Zomato user ends up receiving chicken biryani despite ordering pure-veg food: ‘Delivering chicken in Sawan is…’

A Zomato customer who ordered a pure-veg meal from EatFit received chicken Biryani at home. Furious with the blunder, the customer shared her experience on social media while tagging Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and other stakeholders in the post.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Zomato customer Himanshi said that “delivering chicken in Sawan is completely unacceptable.” She further elaborated on the list of pure-veg food items ordered through Zomato from EatFit which included palak paneer soya matar and millet pulao.

“Have ordered the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao thru Zomato from Eatfit. Instead of Palak Paneer they have served chicken Palak. Delivering Chicken in Saawan is unacceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food,” wrote Himanshi on X.

Have ordered the Palak Paneer soya matar and millet Pulao thru Zomato from Eatfit. Instead of Palak Paneer they have served chicken Palak. Delivering Chicken in Saawan is not acceptable when I have selected only vegetarian food.@zomato @zomatocare @deepigoyal @the_eatfit pic.twitter.com/pv46hoOXjT — himanshi (@himisingh01) July 28, 2024

The post was shared on Sunday, July 29 and has received hundreds of views in one day. Several users expressed their anger over the Zomato mix-up. Soon after the incident was brought on social media, Zomato and EatFresh responded to the X post and issued apology with the customer. While EatFresh sought details about the orders on the post, Zomato apologised for the inconvenience and assured of taking action.

“Hey, we truly regret the meal experience and would like to investigate this. Please message your order and contact details,” commented CureFood on the post.

Apologising for the mistake, Zomato assured Himanshi of taking action in the matter to earliest.

“We make amends for this mix-up and understand how distressing it must've been for you. We take your dietary preferences very seriously and never intend to disrespect them. Please allow us some time to get this checked, we'll get back to you with an update at the earliest,” read a comment by Zomato.

The matter didn't end here as Himanshi continued to express her frustration over receiving non-veg food item during Sawan, a sacred month in Hindu calendar, dedicated to worshipping lord Shiva. In another comment on the post, the anguished Zomato customer tagged the online food aggregator and said that such mix-ups can't be compensated only with refunds. She inquired about the action taken by the company against the company responsible for the mistake.

“Initiating refunds in 2 tranches will not make up for this. I was not looking for any kind of refund. I want to understand who is responsible for this mix up. If it's the restaurant then what action are you guys taking,” commented Himanshi.

Several users expressed their anger over the issue and were quick to recall similar incidents of receiving non-veg foods, instead of veg items from Zomato.

“The only way that @zomato ‘apologises and respects sentiments and dietary preferences’ is by issuing a refund. They never take any other action! Isn’t it right, @zomatocare? Why not take the restaurant off your platform for a week? They shouldn’t be let off with just an apology,” commented a social media user on the X post.