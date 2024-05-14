Active Stocks
Zomato user gets fed up with 'Call Maa' reminder on Mother's Day, Internet is divided

Written By Akriti Anand

A social media user said, “Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents. Can you stay out of our personal lives. Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these.”

An X user citicised Zomato over push messages. (REUTERS)Premium
An X user citicised Zomato over push messages. (REUTERS)

Zomata is under fire over its Mother's Day messages. Last Sunday, as the world celebrated Mother's Day, some social media users hit out at the food delivery company for going “overboard..." An X user named Sowmya citicised Zomato for messages such as "Reminder: call maa".

"Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents. Can you stay out of our personal lives. Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these," she said in a series of tweets.

ALSO READ: Zomato rolls out food trends platform for restaurant partners

Sowmya said some messages "got annoying" and even "muting notifications" didn't help. "Every part of the app is filled with the whatever is being celebrated and it really doesn't need to be this way :)," she added.

She informed that she lost her mother last year. "I lost my mother last year unexpectedly. I don't think anyone has a standard method of dealing with grief. I was merely venting. You can choose to not engage and just move on :)," Sowmya said.

ALSO READ: Zomato reveals top trends of 2022; customer orders food worth 28 lakh

Netizens divided

A few other X users supported Sowmya by saying, "Fed up of the extent to which these companies commercialise Mother’s Day."

Another user criticized “how intrusive the promotions are becoming" and said, "…There needs to be a line between advertising and things that companies just shouldn't say."

Some defended Zomato, saying, "Ma'am sorry for your loss. I get that it might be a tough time for you, but the world doesn't revolve around you. Others still celebrate on this day, and some person at Zomato is doing his job assigned by the company. If you feel offended you can always uninstall the app."

""I see your point but not sure about the target - how did you deal with the other 100 places celebrating mothers in some way? Your friends profiles, messages, adverts, shop decors etc? Easiest is to ignore something like this that connects with masses but not few individuals," another social media user said.

Published: 14 May 2024, 03:04 PM IST
