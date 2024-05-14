Zomato user gets fed up with 'Call Maa' reminder on Mother's Day, Internet is divided
A social media user said, “Some of us are grieving the loss of mums. Others are struggling with poor relationships with parents. Can you stay out of our personal lives. Please do not go overboard with celebrations such as these.”
Zomata is under fire over its Mother's Day messages. Last Sunday, as the world celebrated Mother's Day, some social media users hit out at the food delivery company for going “overboard..." An X user named Sowmya citicised Zomato for messages such as "Reminder: call maa".