Zomato co-founder Deepinder Goyal is one of the most active businessman on social media and is known for sharing details about his company as well as giving people a a glimpse of his other ventures.

In a recent conversation with entrepreneur Shakir Haq, Goyal shared a tidbit about visiting Bengaluru for the first time.

“Empire was the first place I visited when I went to Bengaluru for the first time in 2015. And it's easily one of the city's most popular dining destinations today," he added.

Goyal shared more about his podcast in the following few lines. "In the latest episode of Breaking Bread, I sat down with Empire founder Shakir Haq to discuss the recipe behind the chain's success," he posted.

Take a look at Zomato CEO’s X post:

Since the post was shared on 31 May, it has garnered over 2.6 lakh views and the numbers are increasing.

Here are some netizens reactions: "Wait - you only visited Bangalore in 2016?! Seven years after starting Zomato? If this is true, then who needs Bangalore to build a startup?" wrote an X user.

“This is very interesting," added another.

“They have become really costly," expressed a third.

"Empire is not just a restaurant; it’s a Bengaluru institution. Excited to learn from Shakir Haq about the passion and perseverance that fueled its success!" added a fourth.

"Among the two, Imperial was more popular at least during the 90's. The Kushka and Kebab was something else," commented a fifth.

"Mr Shakir Haq would not have spoken about the church street branch's issue with Prajwall Revanna, after which the later send his goons and did the Tod fod at his restaurant," commented another user.

