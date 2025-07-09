Zomato's Deepinder Goyal responds after influencer flags service issue: ‘Would really appreciate your help…’

Zomato's Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Deepinder Goyal, in a social media post, asked for an influencer's help to resolve issues related to the company's customer service initiatives after the influencer complained about receiving poor service, according to a platform X post.

“Can we connect on this? This is not by design and I would love to get to the bottom of this. Would really appreciate your help,” said Deepinder Goyal, responding to the post on X.

Goyal's response comes after the social media influencer named Ravi Sutanjani flagged a customer service issue in Zomato's operations on 7 July 2025.

Sutanjani claimed that the food delivery giant Zomato's customer service has declined in the last two to three years, and now it has reportedly become nearly impossible to contact an agent if there are any issues.

“Zomato’s Customer Service Has Gone Significantly Down in The Last 2-3 Years. Nearly Impossible To Connect With An Agent,” according to the post on X.

He also alleged that the company encourages customers to email the company in case of any ‘serious issues’ and they claim to get back in 72 hours, according to the social media post. “Brands Should Have Human Customer Support,” said Ravi Sutanjani in the post.

Further clarification After Deepinder Goyal's response to the social media post, a senior official at Zomato reached out to the influencer to collect his response to the issue, according to the post.

Ravi Sutanjani responding to Deepinder Goyal's comment appreciated the executive's acknowledgement of the issue and said that he has shares the details of the customer service issue with the company and is happy to connect with Goyal himself to discuss and share his perspective on the situation.