Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is back with another job posting, this time for someone with a ‘second brain’. Although, of course, the Zomato CEO isn't literally looking for someone who has a second brain, Goyal is on the lookout for people who have mastered the art of using artificial intelligence (AI) to perfection.

This new job posting comes after his controversial search for a Chief of Staff who was to get no pay but had to pay an opportunity “fee” of ₹20 lakh as a donation to Feeding India, Zomato’s non-profit arm.

However, he later clarified that the candidates would not have to pay ₹20 lakhs, adding, “I am looking for a chief of staff for myself.”

Since his previous search did not come to fruition, social media users can't help but wonder if this time the post is really one for a quirky hiring or just another gaffe.

Here's who Deepinder Goyal is looking for: In a post on X, Deepinder Goyal said he is looking for business and product leaders who use AI as a second brain.

“I am looking to work with business and product leaders who have already started using AI as their second brain,” the post read.

How can you apply for this new post at Zomato? Deepinder Goyal has asked those who fit the criteria of having a “second brain” to email him. However, his request for the subject line is one of a kind.

“If you are the one, please write to me at d@zomato.com PLEASE include the phrase ‘I have a second brain’ in the subject line,” the Zomato CEO said.

Also Read | Swiggy delivery agent echoes concerns by Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal

Check how netizens have reacted to Deepinder Goyal's new job posting: Some netizens found the post to be just another gimmick of the Zomato CEO, while others wondered what happened to the Chief of Staff he was looking for.

“What about chief of staff role? Who was hired for this specific post?” asked a social media user cheekily.

“Focus on your Business..Just to remain in limelight don’t post thrash..who has been hired for the post of chief of Staff,” another user said.

“Dude, tired of your gimmicks!” exclaimed a user.

However, a few netizens were impressed by Deepinder Goyal's willingness to adopt AI, and said, “Ai Is Now Dominating in all tech related jobs and works , good to see at our country is also working and upgrading it , keep it up Sir.”