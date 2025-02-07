Zomato’s rebrand to ‘Eternal’ sparks buzz; netizens say ‘Zomato was an emotion, this sounds ewww’

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's decision to rename the company “Eternal” has left social media users sad and disappointed, prompting them to take refuge in memes to cope with the “ewww” news.

On Thursday, Deepinder Goyal posted on X (previously Twitter) to announce the change in the name of the food and grocery delivery major Zomato to “Eternal”, more than two years after it began using the new name internally.

“When we acquired Blinkit, we started using ‘Eternal’ (instead of Zomato) internally to distinguish between the company and the brand/app. We also thought that we would publicly rename the company to Eternal the day something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future. Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there. We would like to rename Zomato Ltd, the company (not the brand/app), to Eternal Ltd,” Deepinder Goyal said.

However, the brand name and app of the company's food delivery business, Zomato, will remain the same.

Deepinder Goyal said that ‘Eternal’ will comprise four major businesses as of now — Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

According to its regulatory filing, the change is subject to the approval of the company's shareholders, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and other applicable statutory authorities, as required.

Here's how netizens reacted to the news:

“Perfect example of fixing something that’s perfectly fine and probably end up breaking it,” a user commented on Deepinder Goyal's X post.

“Bhai eternal se mangwate hai na khana. Soundds ewww. Bhai eternal krle (sick emoji),” another user commented.

“For lazy ppl lyk me it was easy to find ZOMATO app in the last of the apps...abb search krna padega,” a user complained.

“Zomato was a good and unique name. Kya Yeh eternal rakh lia. For me it will always be Zomato: Zomato, Tomato, Potato,” said a user.

“Eternal sounds like a startup which researches on longevity,” a user quipped. “Zomato was not just a name it was an emotion,” said another user.