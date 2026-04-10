'Zombie drug’ behind man standing still on road? Here is what Bengaluru Police said

Bengalur City Police have rejected claims about the presence of a so-called “Zombie drug” in the city, after a viral video showed a man standing still for a long period, raising concern among residents.
In a “press brief” issued on March 9, the police clarified that the video, widely circulated on social media, was misleading. “A video circulating on Instagram showing a person allegedly under the influence of a ‘zombie drug’ has come to the notice of the Bangalore City Police,” the statement said.
Acting on the video, officers from Bagalur Police Station located the individual near Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology in Yelahanka and took him for a medical examination. “The person was immediately subjected to a detailed medical examination,” the police added.
Medical reports later confirmed that no narcotic or psychotropic substances were found. According to the police, “The medical reports have confirmed that no known narcotic or psychotropic substances were detected. It has been ascertained that the individual is suffering from arthritis and had consumed prescribed pain medication along with alcohol, which resulted in his disoriented condition as seen in the video.”
Further investigation revealed that the man had come to Bengaluru in search of work and had been living in the city for the past three months. Authorities said that inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.
The police also urged the public not to share unverified information online. “The Bangalore City Police strongly urges the public and netizens not to spread unverified or misleading information on social media platforms, as such content can create unnecessary panic and harm the reputation of individuals,” the statement read.
Warning of strict action, officials said, “It is hereby informed that strict action will be taken against persons found spreading false information or rumours. The Bangalore City Police reiterates its commitment to zero tolerance towards drug abuse and appeals to the public to inform the police about such incidents instead of circulating unverified content online.”
In a social media post, the department added: “Think before you post. Misinformation spreads faster than truth—and the damage lasts longer. Be responsible. Verify before you amplify.”
The rumours had gained traction after a post claimed, “Disturbing! The deadly ‘Zombie Drug’ (Xylazine-laced substance) that turns users into motionless, trance-like zombies has now entered Bengaluru...” — a claim now dismissed by the police as false.