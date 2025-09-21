Fans flock to Guwahati to see singer Zubeen Garg one last time; scuffle breaks out at airport | Videos

A sea of people gathered at the Guwahati residence of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore, to pay their final respects on Sunday. The 'Ya Ali' singer’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati earlier today and were received by his wife Garima Saikia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who went to Delhi to receive Garg’s body, said the singer’s casket could not fit on a chartered flight and was instead transported from Delhi to Guwahati on a regular commercial flight.

Crowds and Scuffle at Guwahati Airport Hundreds of people had gathered outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday to receive Garg’s mortal remains. A scuffle broke out among the crowd, prompting police to use a mild lathi charge to disperse them, PTI reported.

Family and Public Pay Last Respects The singer’s body was kept at his residence for about an hour and a half to allow family members to pay their last respects. It will later be moved to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can pay homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Final Rites Yet to Be Decided Details of Garg’s last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam government will consult the singer’s family and various organisations before deciding. The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to confirm the cremation venue.

Body Received in Delhi Zubeen Garg’s body arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi shortly before midnight on Saturday. The casket was received by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who paid his respects. Sarma was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials based in Delhi.

‘Garg had worn the life jacket’ Speaking on Saturday, CM Sarma said Garg had gone on a yacht trip involving swimming and had been advised by lifeguards to wear safety gear. “Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim,” PTI quoted Sarma as saying.