Fans flock to Guwahati to see singer Zubeen Garg one last time; scuffle breaks out at airport | Videos

Hundreds of fans gathered in Guwahati to pay their last respects to singer Zubeen Garg. A scuffle broke out at the airport, prompting police to use a mild lathi charge to control the crowd.

Kanishka Singharia
Updated21 Sep 2025, 09:40 AM IST
Fans gather to pay tribute to Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg (52), who passed away in a scuba diving accident in Singapore, in Guwahati on Friday. (ANI Photo)
A sea of people gathered at the Guwahati residence of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, who died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore, to pay their final respects on Sunday. The 'Ya Ali' singer’s mortal remains arrived in Guwahati earlier today and were received by his wife Garima Saikia.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who went to Delhi to receive Garg’s body, said the singer’s casket could not fit on a chartered flight and was instead transported from Delhi to Guwahati on a regular commercial flight.

Crowds and Scuffle at Guwahati Airport

Hundreds of people had gathered outside Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Saturday to receive Garg’s mortal remains. A scuffle broke out among the crowd, prompting police to use a mild lathi charge to disperse them, PTI reported.

Also read | Zubeen Garg's manager, fest organiser booked after singer's death: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Family and Public Pay Last Respects

The singer’s body was kept at his residence for about an hour and a half to allow family members to pay their last respects. It will later be moved to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can pay homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Final Rites Yet to Be Decided

Details of Garg’s last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam government will consult the singer’s family and various organisations before deciding. The state Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Sunday evening to confirm the cremation venue.

Body Received in Delhi

Zubeen Garg’s body arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi shortly before midnight on Saturday. The casket was received by CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who paid his respects. Sarma was accompanied by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita and senior Assam government officials based in Delhi.

Read | 'Rest in peace, legend': Assamese singer Zubeen Garg dies in Singapore after scuba diving accident

‘Garg had worn the life jacket’

Speaking on Saturday, CM Sarma said Garg had gone on a yacht trip involving swimming and had been advised by lifeguards to wear safety gear. “Garg had initially worn the life jacket, but after a few seconds, he took it off, claiming that it was oversized and he was finding it difficult to swim,” PTI quoted Sarma as saying.

Garg was later found floating in the sea. Lifeguards administered CPR and rushed him to Singapore General Hospital, where he was declared dead. Singapore authorities are currently questioning those who had accompanied the singer.

 
 
