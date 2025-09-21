‘Brother to Zubeen…’: Wife defends manager amid FIRs, asks fans to ‘allow him’ to be part of singer's final journey

After multiple FIRs were lodged against Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddharth Sarma, ‘Ya Ali’ singer's wife came to his defence saying that he was always a “brother to Zubeen”.

Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore on September 19. He was 52.

In a video message shared on Zubeen's official Instagram, his wife, Garima Saikia Garg, requested fans to “put aside negative feelings” for Siddharth during the singer's last rites and allow him to be a part of it. She also shared the many times Siddharth stood by their side like a rock.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X that multiple FIRs had been registered against the manager, Siddharth Sarma, and Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore.

“Multiple FIRs have been filed against Shri Syamkanu Mahanta and Shri Sidharth Sarma in connection with...demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the @DGPAssamPolice to transfer all the FIRs to the CID and to register a consolidated case for a thorough investigation,” the CM wrote.

Here's what she said: Garima addressed fans with folded hands and asked for peace during her late husband's final journey. “I'm asking everyone to come together – Zubeen is finally coming home. When he was with us, you all showered him with love and blessings, and Zubeen always gave that love back.”

“I hope his final rites are peaceful,” she said, while also reacting to FIRs against Siddharth. “Siddharth, who has been like a brother to him from the start, will be coming along as well…”

“You all remember that in 2020, when Zubeen had that severe seizure, we had to take him to Mumbai for further treatment. During the lockdown, when everything was closed, Siddharth made sure we had food and supplies, and even brought Zubeen back from Mumbai by bus. Whenever anyone criticised Siddharth, Zubeen always stood by him,” she reminisced.

“I ask that you allow Siddharth to be part of Zubeen's final journey,” Garima requested of the fans. “Please, I urge everyone to put aside any negative feelings toward Siddharth. Tomorrow, I'll need my people around me, and I need Siddharth's support--without him, I won't be able to handle everything.”

The singer’s body was kept at his residence for about an hour and a half to allow family members to pay their last respects. It has now been moved to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where the public can pay homage from 9 am to 7 pm.

Final rites yet to be decided Details of Zubeen Garg’s last rites are yet to be finalised. The Assam government will consult the singer’s family and various organisations before deciding.