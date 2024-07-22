Zumba session turns tragic, man dies of heart attack in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Viral video

In the video, the man can be seen struggling to breathe, moments before collapsing on the floor

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2024, 08:51 PM IST
Several Indian celebrities have died in similar fashion recently
Several Indian celebrities have died in similar fashion recently(Screengrab: @sambhajinagarm)

In today's world, gym has become an inseparable part of many people's lives. Several surveys have shown that more people are now going to gyms and opting for workouts after the Covid-19 pandemic.

But of late, several videos have surfaced online showing people collapsing while working out in the gym.

Also Read | How Apple Watch ’saved’ Remo D’Souza during heart attack

A new such video has gone viral, showing a businessman from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kavaljeet Singh Bagga, collapsing while doing Zumba. Reports suggest that he passed away from a heart attack.

Watch:

Bagga ran a company called Simran Motors. In the video, he can be seen struggling to breathe, moments before collapsing on the floor. Several fellow gym attendees run towards him to help, but he could not be saved. Bagga was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, a report by Times of India (TOI) said.

Also Read | Farmer dies of heart attack at Khanauri border

A page on social media platform X, with username @sambhajinagarm, shared the video with caption, "Kavaljeet Singh Bagga of Simran Motor, suddenly collapses and dies during a workout. The viral video has shocked the community."

Several Indian celebrities have died in similar fashion recently. In November 2022, TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi collapsed in the gym and later passed away.

Also Read | Caught on camera: Mumbai gym trainer hits 20-year-old with wooden club

In September of the same year, comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced chest pain while working out in the gym. He passed away days later.

In July 2022, television actor Deepesh Bhan, known for his character of Malkhan in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, went to the gym in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building's compound where he collapsed and passed away.

Also Read | Man dies while working out at gym in Varanasi

Before that in October 2021, superstar of the south Indian film industry Puneeth Rajkumar died on his way to the hospital from gym, where he too collapsed while working out.

Experts have attributed such incidents to high intensity of workouts, underlying unidentified health conditions, and a lack of proper precautions.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:22 Jul 2024, 08:51 PM IST
HomeNewsTrendsZumba session turns tragic, man dies of heart attack in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics

    312.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    6.3 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    134.60
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -2.95 (-2.14%)

    Tata Steel

    160.35
    03:57 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    2.6 (1.65%)

    Wipro

    505.75
    03:59 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    -51.5 (-9.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

    235.05
    03:53 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    21.1 (9.86%)

    NBCC India

    184.85
    03:52 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    13.05 (7.6%)

    Indian Hotels Company

    620.20
    03:54 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    42.95 (7.44%)

    Chalet Hotels

    820.00
    03:29 PM | 22 JUL 2024
    55.9 (7.32%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,510.00293.00
      Chennai
      75,657.000.00
      Delhi
      75,217.00732.00
      Kolkata
      75,144.00659.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue