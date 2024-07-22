In the video, the man can be seen struggling to breathe, moments before collapsing on the floor

In today's world, gym has become an inseparable part of many people's lives. Several surveys have shown that more people are now going to gyms and opting for workouts after the Covid-19 pandemic. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But of late, several videos have surfaced online showing people collapsing while working out in the gym.

A new such video has gone viral, showing a businessman from Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kavaljeet Singh Bagga, collapsing while doing Zumba. Reports suggest that he passed away from a heart attack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bagga ran a company called Simran Motors. In the video, he can be seen struggling to breathe, moments before collapsing on the floor. Several fellow gym attendees run towards him to help, but he could not be saved. Bagga was taken to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival, a report by Times of India (TOI) said.

A page on social media platform X, with username @sambhajinagarm, shared the video with caption, "Kavaljeet Singh Bagga of Simran Motor, suddenly collapses and dies during a workout. The viral video has shocked the community." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several Indian celebrities have died in similar fashion recently. In November 2022, TV actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi collapsed in the gym and later passed away.

In September of the same year, comedian Raju Srivastava was rushed to AIIMS Delhi after he experienced chest pain while working out in the gym. He passed away days later.

In July 2022, television actor Deepesh Bhan, known for his character of Malkhan in sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, went to the gym in the morning and stopped to play cricket in his building's compound where he collapsed and passed away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Before that in October 2021, superstar of the south Indian film industry Puneeth Rajkumar died on his way to the hospital from gym, where he too collapsed while working out.

Experts have attributed such incidents to high intensity of workouts, underlying unidentified health conditions, and a lack of proper precautions.

