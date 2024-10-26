Zwigato public review: Netizens laud Kapil Sharma’s ‘stellar performance’, Nandita Das for ‘the gem’

The film Zwigato has captivated audiences on Amazon Prime. Critics and viewers alike commend Kapil Sharma's impressive performance, labeling it a beautiful and thought-provoking must-watch.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Kapil Sharma features as a struggling delivery worker in the film
Kapil Sharma features as a struggling delivery worker in the film(X)

‘Zwigato’, directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma, has finally reached the masses with its OTT release on Amazon Prime Videos, and the netizens love it!

Zwigato is a tale of a delivery boy played (Kapil Sharma) who lost his steady job as a factory supervisor during the Covid-19 pandemic and is struggling to make ends meet as a food delivery worker. Released in theatres in March last year, the film was well-received by critics. However, it couldn't become a commercial hit.

The digital audience lauded Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's “stellar performance” in the film. Social media users also praised Nandita Das for bringing “the gem” and said it was “a must-watch”.

Also Read | Do Patti on Netflix: Kriti Sanon-Kajol starrer garners praise, but netizens say…

Here's how the netizens reacted to the film:

“Zwigato pivots another genre switch for Kapil Sharma! From being India's best stand-up comedian, he moved on to anchor a long-running talk-show, and now, he plays the lead protagonist in a topically themed film with quite an ease. Keep shining,” a user said.

Another said, “Kapil Sharma's stellar performance in Zwigato resonates deeply! This thought-provoking film sheds light on the struggles of gig workers, sparking crucial conversations. A must-watch!”

“Just watched Zwigato on Prime Video—what an incredible film! Absolutely loved the performances by Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Thanks to Nandita Das for bringing this gem!” said another user.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic ‘Fauji’ returns on Doordarshan | Where and when to watch

Lauding the “beautiful movie”, a user said, “What a beautiful movie and beautiful ending. Well done Nandita Das. You're a legend sir Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami. Thank you, Prime Video.”

“Finally watched Zwigato. Heartwarming film, Powerful performance by Kapil Sharma, Take a bow Kapil Bhai. Shahana Goswami Brilliant as always. Kudos to Nanditadas and TEAM Zwigato,” another user added.

“Watched the movie Zwigato Portrays the online food delivery scenario of increasing riders, petrol costs, and diminishing incentives. A little offline tip can be something that we can do to support their efforts. Unemployment cannot be solved overnight,” said another user.

Also Read | Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun’s film gets new release date; check here

Calling the movie “one of the feathers in crown” of Kapil Sharma, a user said, “Amazing movie and a must watch. Sad it came and gone without any notice. A beautiful story of the other side of world which is reality of some and a story for others. #kudos to the team of Zwigato.”

“Kapil Sharma Sir Just finished watching your incredible performance in #Zwigato Your dedication and talent truly brought the character to life, making it a memorable experience. Keep up the amazing work—you have a fan for life,” another added.

“What a Film Zwigato. A very heart touching film a common man delivery boy story, Great performance by Kapil Sharma sir you are awesome actor, Adorable Direction by Nandita Das Mam. Please watch this film everyone Zwigato,” said another.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:30 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsZwigato public review: Netizens laud Kapil Sharma’s ‘stellar performance’, Nandita Das for ‘the gem’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.