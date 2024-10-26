The film Zwigato has captivated audiences on Amazon Prime. Critics and viewers alike commend Kapil Sharma's impressive performance, labeling it a beautiful and thought-provoking must-watch.

'Zwigato', directed by Nandita Das and starring Kapil Sharma, has finally reached the masses with its OTT release on Amazon Prime Videos, and the netizens love it!

Zwigato is a tale of a delivery boy played (Kapil Sharma) who lost his steady job as a factory supervisor during the Covid-19 pandemic and is struggling to make ends meet as a food delivery worker. Released in theatres in March last year, the film was well-received by critics. However, it couldn't become a commercial hit.

The digital audience lauded Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma's "stellar performance" in the film. Social media users also praised Nandita Das for bringing "the gem" and said it was "a must-watch".

Here's how the netizens reacted to the film: “Zwigato pivots another genre switch for Kapil Sharma! From being India's best stand-up comedian, he moved on to anchor a long-running talk-show, and now, he plays the lead protagonist in a topically themed film with quite an ease. Keep shining," a user said.

Another said, “Kapil Sharma's stellar performance in Zwigato resonates deeply! This thought-provoking film sheds light on the struggles of gig workers, sparking crucial conversations. A must-watch!"

"Just watched Zwigato on Prime Video—what an incredible film! Absolutely loved the performances by Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami. Thanks to Nandita Das for bringing this gem!" said another user.

Lauding the "beautiful movie", a user said, "What a beautiful movie and beautiful ending. Well done Nandita Das. You're a legend sir Kapil Sharma Shahana Goswami. Thank you, Prime Video."

“Finally watched Zwigato. Heartwarming film, Powerful performance by Kapil Sharma, Take a bow Kapil Bhai. Shahana Goswami Brilliant as always. Kudos to Nanditadas and TEAM Zwigato," another user added.

"Watched the movie Zwigato Portrays the online food delivery scenario of increasing riders, petrol costs, and diminishing incentives. A little offline tip can be something that we can do to support their efforts. Unemployment cannot be solved overnight," said another user.

Calling the movie “one of the feathers in crown" of Kapil Sharma, a user said, “Amazing movie and a must watch. Sad it came and gone without any notice. A beautiful story of the other side of world which is reality of some and a story for others. #kudos to the team of Zwigato."

“Kapil Sharma Sir Just finished watching your incredible performance in #Zwigato Your dedication and talent truly brought the character to life, making it a memorable experience. Keep up the amazing work—you have a fan for life," another added.

"What a Film Zwigato. A very heart touching film a common man delivery boy story, Great performance by Kapil Sharma sir you are awesome actor, Adorable Direction by Nandita Das Mam. Please watch this film everyone Zwigato," said another.