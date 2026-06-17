Zypp CEO impressed with cabs driver's ₹1 lakh monthly income, calls him ‘gig entrepreneur’ | Watch viral video

Founder and CEO of Zypp electric, Akash Gupta, shared a video on social media that has gone viral. In the video, Akash Gupta interviewed a cab driver who said that he even tried his hands at a job before taking up the current mode of self-employment. Impressed with the cab driver's salary, he called him gig entrepreneur — the face of India's new and emerging middle class. This video has amassed over 5.97 lakh views 25.7 thousand likes and several comments.

The caption to the Instagram post states, "Bharat ka naya middle class - gig entrepreneur. This is why the gig economy matters. These aren’t just delivery partners. They’re micro-entrepreneurs building income on their own terms. This is the next middle class of Bharat."

When Akash Gupta enquired about the driver's previous salary and current income, the cab driver revealed that he used to earn ₹25,000 a month earlier, but now his cumulative income goes as high as ₹1 lakh. Zypp CEO called the self-employed cab driver an entrepreneur, explaining that his 10 hours a day of work pays him ₹3000 -4000. Commending the driver over the impressive numbers, he said that the service is providing is a business.

"Tum entrepreneur ho…. entrepreneur apn kaam khud karta hai, apna startup banata hai, apna dhanda banata hai. Yeh jo tum bethe ho na, ye tumhari dukan hai…. yeh nai dukan hai…gaadi, ghoda, scooter," Akash Gupta can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

Social media reaction A user wrote, “Businessman nahin bhai self employment bolate Hain usko.”

Another user remarked, “Everyone is doing their own work not Business he is just self employed.”

A third comment read, “ro entrepreneurship is ntg but introducing new concept , idea , or material in society and this work is not entrepreneur it is just a work.”

A fourth user asked, “What is the difference between self employment and business.”