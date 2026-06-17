Zypp CEO impressed with cabs driver's ₹1 lakh monthly income, calls him ‘gig entrepreneur’ | Watch viral video

Founder and CEO of Zypp electric, Akash Gupta, shared a video on social media that has gone viral. In the video, Akash Gupta interviewed a cab driver who said that he even tried his hands at a job before taking up the current mode of self-employment. Impressed with the cab driver's salary, he called him gig entrepreneur — the face of India's new and emerging middle class. This video has amassed over 5.97 lakh views 25.7 thousand likes and several comments.

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The caption to the Instagram post states, "Bharat ka naya middle class - gig entrepreneur. This is why the gig economy matters. These aren’t just delivery partners. They’re micro-entrepreneurs building income on their own terms. This is the next middle class of Bharat."

When Akash Gupta enquired about the driver's previous salary and current income, the cab driver revealed that he used to earn ₹25,000 a month earlier, but now his cumulative income goes as high as ₹1 lakh. Zypp CEO called the self-employed cab driver an entrepreneur, explaining that his 10 hours a day of work pays him ₹3000 -4000. Commending the driver over the impressive numbers, he said that the service is providing is a business.

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"Tum entrepreneur ho…. entrepreneur apn kaam khud karta hai, apna startup banata hai, apna dhanda banata hai. Yeh jo tum bethe ho na, ye tumhari dukan hai…. yeh nai dukan hai…gaadi, ghoda, scooter," Akash Gupta can be heard saying in Hindi in the video.

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Social media reaction A user wrote, “Businessman nahin bhai self employment bolate Hain usko.”

Another user remarked, “Everyone is doing their own work not Business he is just self employed.”

A third comment read, “ro entrepreneurship is ntg but introducing new concept , idea , or material in society and this work is not entrepreneur it is just a work.”

A fourth user asked, “What is the difference between self employment and business.”

More about Zypp CEO He co-founded India's largest EV-as-a-service and last-mile delivery startup in 2017. Prior to establishment of Zypp, he served at executive roles in several prominent Indian tech and fintech, including MobiKwik, Snapdeal, Dell, Infosys and Airtel. He even featured as a TedX Speaker and made it to Forbes India Leaders "40 Under 40" list. Previously featured in the prestigious Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for his former robotics venture, Akash Gupta holds 11 years of experience in Marketing, Acquisitions, Sales, Distribution, Strategy and Consulting, Product Management and Project Execution, according to his LinkedIn profile.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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