‘Trial has begun, charges framed…’: Delhi HC refuses to quash all FIRs against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

Livemint
Updated29 Aug 2024, 11:53 AM IST
The Delhi High Court has criticised former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh for filing a plea to quash trial court proceedings related to the sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers after the trial had already begun.

“There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to challenge everything, you should have done…. (before the trial had commenced) Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed.. this is nothing but an oblique way…..” the judge said to Bhushan’s lawyer.

Advocate Rajeev Mohan, representing Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has argued that the FIR and subsequent proceedings are motivated by a hidden agenda. He claims that the actions against Singh are not justifiable and seek to undermine him.

First Published:29 Aug 2024, 11:53 AM IST
Business NewsNews'Trial has begun, charges framed…': Delhi HC refuses to quash all FIRs against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan

