The Delhi High Court has criticised former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Singh for filing a plea to quash trial court proceedings related to the sexual harassment case filed against him by women wrestlers after the trial had already begun. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to challenge everything, you should have done…. (before the trial had commenced) Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed.. this is nothing but an oblique way….." the judge said to Bhushan’s lawyer.