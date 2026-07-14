India unveils trial Index of Services Production; 14 sub-sectors grow strongly

New Delhi: India on Tuesday unveiled its first trial Index of Services Production (ISP), marking a significant overhaul of the country’s economic statistics and providing policymakers a long-awaited monthly measure of activity in the services sector that accounts for more than half of its gross domestic product (GDP).

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The inaugural trial release, with 2024-25 as the base year, showed that 14 out of the 19 sub-sectors recorded double-digit growth in April over the same month a year ago, while nearly all the categories recorded positive growth during the month, indicating sustained momentum in formal services sector despite mixed signals from manufacturing and external trade.

The 19 sub-sectors account for about 60% of the services sector. In a statement, the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) said that the overall ISP will be released at a later stage, after assessing the stability and resilience of sub-sectoral indices and improving the overall coverage of services.

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Top sub-sectors reporting strong growth in the April include accommodation and food (37.2%), retail trade (30.8%), administrative and support services (28.7%) and real estate (27.7%).

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The West Asia conflict, resulting in higher crude prices, led to a contraction of 13.9% in air transport services. Railway transport also contracted marginally by 0.4% while water transport and postal and courier services registered marginal growth at 5.7% and 3.3%, respectively, in April. The wholesale trade grew by 15.3% year-on-year in April while telecommunication, real estate and insurance sectors expanded by 22.8%, 27.7% and 15.6% respectively.

The launch positions the ISP as the services-sector equivalent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), giving the government, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and financial markets a high-frequency indicator to assess economic activity instead of relying largely on quarterly GDP estimates and indirect proxies such as goods and services tax (GST) collections, purchasing managers’ indices (PMIs) and bank credit.

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The official statement said the trial series would initially be released to validate methodology and obtain stakeholder feedback before the index becomes part of India’s regular statistical releases.

The new indicator arrives as services have emerged as the principal driver of India’s economic growth, accounting for over 53% of gross value added (GVA) and contributing significantly to employment, exports and investment.

Unlike the IIP, which measures physical production in manufacturing, mining and electricity, the ISP captures changes in the real output of services. Since services are generally produced and consumed simultaneously and do not accumulate inventories, the index primarily uses turnover as a proxy for production after adjusting for inflation.

The biggest methodological innovation is the extensive use of GST data.

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Every month, millions of businesses report outward supplies under the GST system. These aggregated records are mapped to National Industrial Classification (NIC) codes and deflated using appropriate price indices to estimate real output. For sectors outside the GST framework—including parts of railways, health, education and certain insurance activities—the index relies on administrative databases and the Annual Survey of Incorporated Services Sector Enterprises (ASISSE).

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Statisticians say India’s expanding digital public infrastructure has finally made such an exercise feasible. Until recently, the absence of reliable high-frequency administrative data and appropriate price indicators had prevented the compilation of a monthly services output index.

The Technical Advisory Committee constituted by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation recommended compiling the ISP as a Laspeyres volume index at the 2-digit NIC 2025 level using GVA-based weights, ensuring that larger sectors have proportionately greater influence on the headline index.

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Initially, the ISP covers the formal services economy, including wholesale and retail trade, transport, banking, insurance, telecommunications, hotels and restaurants, real estate, information technology, professional services, administrative support services and arts and entertainment. Private health and education services will be incorporated later as more comprehensive survey data become available.

The index excludes largely non-market activities such as public administration, defence, government health and education, household services and certain social services.

At present, for compiling ISP, the wholesale price index (WPI) is used as a deflator for wholesale trade. For other sub-sectors, either sub-sector specific consumer price index (CPI) has been used or suitable proxy CPI (closest match for the sub-sector available) has been chosen. CPI-General has been used as a deflator for repair and maintenance, and banking and insurance sectors. The sectors where such mapping is not available, CPI-services has been used as a deflator.

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Economists believe the ISP could become one of India’s most closely watched macroeconomic indicators, complementing the IIP in assessing overall economic momentum.

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The monthly series is expected to improve short-term GDP forecasting, help the RBI better gauge demand conditions while framing monetary policy and provide businesses with an additional tool to monitor sectoral trends.

The government plans to publish the index on the 29th of every month with a lag of about 60 days from the reference period during the trial phase before transitioning to a regular release schedule.

With the launch of the ISP, India’s statistical architecture now offers high-frequency production indicators for both manufacturing and services, providing policymakers and investors with a more comprehensive picture of the country’s evolving economy.

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About the Author Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscap...Read More ✕ Subhash Narayan Subhash is the infrastructure editor at Mint and tracks the momentous developments taking place in the space that is fast changing the Indian landscape. He finds reporting to be a passion that provides the necessary adrenaline rush and keeps you going.

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