Rohini, a tribal student from Tamil Nadu's Tiruchirappalli, made history by becoming the first tribal student to get admission into NIT Trichy.

M Rohini, 18, from Tiruchirappalli district of Tamil Nadu, secured 73.8 percent in JEE Mains and has become the first tribal student to get admission to the Trichy National Institute of Technology (NIT).

Rohini got a seat in the Chemical Engineering department at Trichy NIT. "I am a student from a tribal community who studied in a tribal government school. I appeared in the JEE exam and secured 73.8 percent. I have secured a seat in NIT Trichy and have opted for Chemical Engineering," ANI quoted Rohini.

Rohini thanked her school headmaster and teachers for helping and supporting her in her academic journey. She told the news agency ANI that the Tamil Nadu state government offered to pay her fees, expressing her gratitude to Chief Minister MK Stalin.

She said, “The Tamil Nadu state government has come forward to pay all my fees, I thank the CM for helping me. I performed well because of my headmaster and the staff of my school."

Rohini comes from a humble background, and her success story inspires not only the tribal community but also the whole nation. Her disadvantaged circumstances did not deter her from striving to achieve her academic goals.

Rohini lives in Chinna Ilupur Village, and her parents work as daily wage labourers. She spoke of her daily hardships and said that despite her difficult circumstances, she prepared for the entrance exam while also working as a daily wager.

Rohini said, "My parents are daily wage workers, and I also worked as a daily wage worker while preparing for the exam," reported ANI. She added, "Since I studied well, I got a seat in Trichy NIT."

(With ANI inputs)

