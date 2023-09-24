BSP MP Danish Ali has denied the provocation charges levelled on him by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla and accused Danish Ali of using some 'unpardonable' words aimed at PM Modi.

Dubey on Saturday said that Bidhuri got "provoked" as Danish Ali kept calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi "neech". Also Read: Not the 1st time for Ramesh Bidhuri: A look at BJP MP's previous offensive comments "When Shri Danish Ali was busy instigating Shri Bidhuri with his intemperate comments, he made a highly objectionable and derogatory remark against our Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Jee. In his desperation to denigrate the ruling dispensation and Prime Minister's achievement of landing Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, he screamed across the isle, without the microphone..." the BJP MP wrote. Responding to his allegations, BSP MP Danish Ali said it is part of the narrative being peddled by the BJP an. said that he worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Today some BJP leaders are trying to run a narrative that I provoked Shri Ramesh Biduri in the Parliament, whereas the truth is that I worked to save the dignity of the post of Prime Minister and made the Chairman aware of the highly objectionable words related to Modi Ji. Had demanded his removal from the proceedings of the House."

In another comment made to news agency ANI, he termed the allegations as baseless and said that he has not yet stooped too low to make such comments on the country's Prime Minister.

"In the new Parliament building, the distance between my seat and Ramesh Bidhuri was so much that my voice could not be heard without a mic," he said. "These allegations against me are baseless, and I do not take them seriously. And in the BJP, RSS training is given to repeat a lie 100 times till it becomes the truth," the BSP MP added.

