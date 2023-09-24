'Truth is.. worked to save PM post's dignity': BSP MP Danish Ali on BJP's provocation claim1 min read 24 Sep 2023, 10:55 AM IST
BSP MP Danish Ali denies provocation charges by BJP leader Nishikant Dubey, calls allegations baseless.
BSP MP Danish Ali has denied the provocation charges levelled on him by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nishikant Dubey. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey wrote to Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla and accused Danish Ali of using some 'unpardonable' words aimed at PM Modi.
In another comment made to news agency ANI, he termed the allegations as baseless
Responding on his statement, Danish Ali said that he has not stooped too low to make such comments on the country's Prime Minister. "We do not have that character and values," he told news agency ANI.
"In the new Parliament building, the distance between my seat and Ramesh Bidhuri was so much that my voice could not be heard without a mic," he said. "These allegations against me are baseless, and I do not take them seriously. And in the BJP, RSS training is given to repeat a lie 100 times till it becomes the truth," the BSP MP added.
(With inputs from agencies)
