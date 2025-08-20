Triple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rush to spot

Triple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rushes to spot

Livemint
Updated20 Aug 2025, 10:16 PM IST
Triple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rushes to spot
Triple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rushes to spot

Triple murder in Delhi: Three bodies of people of a family were found at a house in Delhi's Maidangarhi area.

The fourth family member, Siddharth, was missing, said the Delhi Police, adding that the person was suffering from a psychiatric disorder.

Prima facie it has also emerged that he had disclosed to someone that he had murdered his family and would not live here anymore, added the Delhi Police.

Further investigations are currently underway.

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.

Business NewsNewsTriple murder in Delhi: Bodies of two men, one woman found in Maidangarhi area, crime teams rush to spot
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.