Tripura Floods: Heavy rainfall in Tripura has led to floods, landslides, and 10 deaths. Over 32,000 people are in relief camps, and rescue operations are ongoing with assistance from central forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called up Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha to take stock of the flood situation in the state and assured him of all assistance from the Centre. Tripura is witnessing heavy rains which has resulted in flooding, landslide in the state.

Amit Shah assures full support Taking to X, the Home Minister wrote on X, "Spoke with CM Tripura, @DrManikSaha2 Ji, and took stock of the flood situation in the state. The Centre is rushing teams of NDRF, apart from boats and helicopters to the state to assist the local government in relief and rescue operations."

He added, "The Modi government firmly stands with our sisters and brothers in Tripura during this hour of crisis."

Death toll due to flood-related incidents According to a PTI report, the flood-related incidents in the state have resulted in 10 deaths, with one person still missing since Sunday. The report also added that over 32,000 people have taken shelter in 330 relief camps due to heavy rainfall.

People navigate a flooded street following incessant rains in Agartala, north eastern Tripura state (AP Photo)

Currently, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and central paramilitary units, including the Assam Rifles, are actively involved in the rescue and relief operations in the impacted regions.

Water level in all major rivers crosses danger level mark Earlier on Wednesday, a government release said, "Due to excessive rainfall since Sunday, the water level in all major rivers has already crossed the danger mark flooding several areas. Ten people killed in landslides and flood-related incidents since Sunday. The state witnessed as many as 1,900 landslides causing disruption in road connectivity."

Agartala: Tripura CM Manik Saha inspects a flood-affected area after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Agartala. (PTI Photo)

CM announces closure of schools, colleges In a tweet, the CM said, “Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, and private(Schools, Colleges and State run universities) will remain closed until further notice. A formal notification will be issued shortly."