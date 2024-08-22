Tripura floods: Gomati river flowing above danger mark, 2 deaths, IMD’s orange alert, schools shut and more

Tripura floods: NDRF personnel were called in after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assistance in rescue efforts. The authorities have set up 13 relief camps to assist the residents of hard-hit regions.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Tripura floods: NDRF personnel evacuating residents from flood-affected Baldakhal village following heavy rains. The IMD brought down the heavy rainfall warning to orange alert today, after a red alert in Tripura on August 21.
Tripura floods: NDRF personnel evacuating residents from flood-affected Baldakhal village following heavy rains. The IMD brought down the heavy rainfall warning to orange alert today, after a red alert in Tripura on August 21.(PTI)

Tripura floods: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) brought down the heavy rainfall warning to an orange alert today. The weather agency had issued a red alert in Tripura on August 21 and the authorities announced a two-day closure of schools after heavy showers inundated several regions, including the capital, Agartala.

Flood relief measures

NDRF personnel were called in after Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for assistance in rescue efforts. Residents from flood-affected Baldakhal village were escorted to safe places by the NDRF personnel. Additionally, the Belonia region, located in the South Tripura district, witnessed severe devastation due to floods.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said, “Medical Officers will visit Relief Camps to conduct health check-ups and provide healthcare services to all citizens.” On Wednesday, CM Manik Saha conducted an on-ground assessment of the flood-affected areas in Agartala and visited shelter houses.

In another post on X, he stated, “All the officials of the district administration of various districts, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) and local authorities are on high alert.”

The authorities have set up 13 relief camps to assist the residents of hard-hit regions, particularly the areas of Meghar Ambari and Ram Kishorepur. Meanwhile, two deaths were reported in these regions as the water level of the Gomati River breached the danger mark on Wednesday following heavy showers. On Tuesday, three individuals died and one was injured following a landslide due to incessant rain in Devipur ADC village.

To take stock of the situation, a team led by CPIM Belonia divisional secretary Comrade Tapas Dutta visited the flood-hit sites on Wednesday. The team comprised MLA Ashok Mitra, CPIM district committee member Babul Debnath, and labour leader Jaydev Bhowmik, in addition to the divisional secretary.

Survivor's ordeal

Expressed the gravity of the situation, a Tripura local named Vishnu Muhuri said that he hadn't seen such catastrophic conditions in over 40 years, reported ANI.

As many as 300 families were displaced in Amjad City alone apart from the total displacement that occurred following heavy rains. With relief operations underway, several residents were shifted to the relief camps.

(With inputs from ANI)

22 Aug 2024, 08:42 AM IST
