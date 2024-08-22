Tripura govt closes all educational institutions till further notice due to heavy rains, flood situation

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published22 Aug 2024, 03:03 PM IST
Tripura government Thursday announced an educational holiday until further notice due to heavy rainfall and floods. The government said all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and private (schools, colleges, and state-run universities), will remain closed until further notice.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha posted, “Due to the current flood situation, it has been decided that all educational institutions, including Government, Government-aided, and private (Schools, Colleges and State-run universities) will remain closed until further notice. A formal notification will be issued shortly.

 

Chief Minister Saha also held a review meeting at the Secretariat in Agartala in the presence of the Chief Secretary and other officials. He instructed the officials to rescue stranded individuals from flood-hit areas and ensure prompt delivery of relief materials.

Earlier on Thursday, Saha said that the administration is prioritising rescue and relief operations and added that he is monitoring the situation.

He said, "I have information that there is a depression in the Bay of Bengal and due to this rain happening, there has been a lot of impact of the depression in almost every district, I was monitoring from Delhi".

"I talked to every concerned department and reviewed the flood situation. Heavy rain occurred in Tripura. I had never seen this kind of rain in Tripura before, and there were many instances of landslides. Many rivers have come above the danger level," the chief minister said.

The Chief Minister, while inspecting the flood-affected area, walked through waterlogged roads in Agartala and ensured that the flood victims received all the necessary facilities.

"I walked the streets of Agartala, met affected families & listened to their concerns. I assured them that we'll overcome this flood situation together & return to normalcy soon. All possible support will be provided to ensure their well-being," Saha posted on X.

The Chief Minister also ordered the General Administration (Personal & Traning) Department to place the services of Shri Anurag Sen, TCS, Dy Director, Panchayat; Shri Jayanta Deb, TCS, Dy Director. Land Records & Settlement; Shri Kamal Debbarma (I), TCS, Dy Director, Land Records & Settlement; Shri Mithun Das Choudhury, TCS, Dy Director, Education Department; Shri Prabal Kanti Deb, TCS, Dy Director, YAS under the disposal of the Director, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs with immediate effect until further order for looking after relief related works.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Tripura for the next two days. Regional Meteorological Centre, Agartala stated that associated cyclonic circulations extending upto 7.6 km above sea level are likely to move north-north-westwards across West Bengal in the next 48 hours.

 

