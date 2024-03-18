Tropical Cyclone Megan Closes Major Mine in Australia’s North
Residents in Australia’s far north are bracing for destructive winds and intense rainfall as Severe Tropical Cyclone Megan moves closer to the coastline, prompting evacuations and the closure of a major manganese mine.
