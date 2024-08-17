Trouble for CM Siddaramaiah? Karnataka Governor grants permission to prosecute him in MUDA scam

  • Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has allowed the prosecution of CM Siddaramaiah in the alleged MUDA scam.

Published17 Aug 2024, 10:57 AM IST
Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the 'Janandolana' convention, in Mysuru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks during the ’Janandolana’ convention, in Mysuru, Friday, Aug. 9, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has granted sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in connection with Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment 'scam’, official sources said told PTI on Saturday.

“The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna,” an official at the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

Based on a petition filed by advocate-activist T J Abraham, Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot had issued a “showcause notice” on July 26 directing the Chief Minister to submit his reply to the allegations against him within seven days as to why permission for prosecution should not be granted against him. 

The Karnataka government had on August 1 "strongly advised" the Governor to withdraw his “showcause notice” to the Chief Minister and alleged "gross misuse of the Constitutional Office '' of the Governor.

The case is related to the MUDA scam in which Siddaramaiah’s wife got alternative sites in an upmarket area for the alleged illegal acquisition of three acres and 16 guntas of agricultural land in Kesarur in Mysuru city. Siddaramaiah has dismissed these allegations as baseless.

Earlier, Social activist Snehamayi Krishna has filed a complaint against Siddaramaiah and nine others, accusing them of document forgery to claim compensation from the MUDA. The complaint alleges that Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy, his brother-in-law Malikarjuna Swamy Devaraj, and their family were involved in creating fraudulent documents to secure plots worth crores of rupees.

The BJP has demanded the return of the land allocated to the CM's family, while the opposition has accused Siddaramaiah of appropriating land that rightfully belonged to the Dalit community.

(With inputs from PTI)

