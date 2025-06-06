Trouble mounts for RCB – FIR filed at Cubbon Park holding IPL victors ‘responsible’ for Bengaluru stampede

Bengaluru stampede: An FIR has been lodged at Cubbon Park Police Station holding the Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) administrative committee, and DNA Entertainment Pvt Limited responsible for the stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The FIR was lodged by one C Venu on Friday.

On Thursday, Venu recounted his experience at the event, saying that he and two others had gone to watch near gate no-6 around 3:30 pm the previous day. He explained that a barricade had fallen, causing him injury. Although he is feeling better now, he mentioned that he is still unable to walk. He also noted that the area was extremely crowded at the time.

FIR Filed Against Virat Kohli? A complaint has been filed by senior social activist HM Venkatesh at the Cubbon Park Police Station in Bengaluru, urging that Virat Kohli be named in connection with the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory celebrations.