Truce on compensation evades GST Council meet, yet again

“Majority of states have opted for Option 1 which are asking for borrowing as soon as possible. On the other hand, there are states which are saying we should decide on the basis of consensus. The discussion went on for some time and at the end of the meeting, there was no consensus arrived on a matter on which differences exist," Sitharaman told reporters. “There are differences but there is no dispute. Everyone of us agrees that the entire compensation needs to be paid which will be paid. While I respect there is no unanimity, I also said that can members of Council stop other states from doing what they want to do."