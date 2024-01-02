Truck drivers strike: Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Shehanshah Ke Farmaan’ dig at govt, says ‘law can have fatal…
Rahul Gandhi said the law was enacted when 150 MPs were suspended from the Parliament and the government has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and 'justice'
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the strike by transporters over the increase in punishment under the hit-and-run provisions of the new criminal code. Rahul Gandhi said the law was enacted when 150 MPs were suspended from the Parliament and the government has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and ‘justice.’
Chaos in several states
The nationwide call for protest has created chaos in several states as people rushed to petrol pumps fearing that the stock would run dry soon. The drivers came out on the road in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir against the new provisions.
The state government is requesting people to calm down and not resort to panic buying. The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to restrict the sale of petrol and diesel as long queues were reported from the fuel stations.
“In light of ongoing strike by drivers of fuel-tankers and restricted supply of Petrol & Diesel in UT Chandigarh, District Magistrate Chandigarh by orders has imposed temporary restriction on Petrol/Diesel sale at fuel stations in Chandigarh," the administration said in a press release.
The government has decided to listen to the protestors with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla holding a meeting with the members of All India Transport Congress.
