Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the strike by transporters over the increase in punishment under the hit-and-run provisions of the new criminal code. Rahul Gandhi said the law was enacted when 150 MPs were suspended from the Parliament and the government has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and ‘justice.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The remarks by the Congress leader came as drivers across the country have called for a nationwide strike against the ‘hit-and-run’ law under the new Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita's provisions. The new criminal code increases the punishment in such cases to 10 years or a ₹7 lakh fine. Earlier, the Indian Penal Code (IPC) prescribed 2 years punishment in such cases.

“The insistence on making laws without discussion with the affected class and without dialogue with the opposition is a continuous attack on the soul of democracy. While more than 150 MPs were suspended, Shahenshah in Parliament enacted a law against drivers, the backbone of the Indian economy, which could have fatal consequences," Rahul Gandhi posted on social media platform X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Throwing hard-working class with limited earnings into the harsh legal furnace can badly affect their lives. Also, misuse of this law can lead to 'recovery mechanisms' along with organized corruption. The government which runs democracy with the whip has forgotten the difference between 'emperor's directive' and 'justice'," Gandhi added.

Chaos in several states The nationwide call for protest has created chaos in several states as people rushed to petrol pumps fearing that the stock would run dry soon. The drivers came out on the road in states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir against the new provisions.

The state government is requesting people to calm down and not resort to panic buying. The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday decided to restrict the sale of petrol and diesel as long queues were reported from the fuel stations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In light of ongoing strike by drivers of fuel-tankers and restricted supply of Petrol & Diesel in UT Chandigarh, District Magistrate Chandigarh by orders has imposed temporary restriction on Petrol/Diesel sale at fuel stations in Chandigarh," the administration said in a press release.

The government has decided to listen to the protestors with Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla holding a meeting with the members of All India Transport Congress.

