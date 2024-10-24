Trudeau Rides Out Criticism From Anxious Liberal Lawmakers

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau got an earful Wednesday from some members of his own party worried about his leadership, but it appears unlikely he’s facing enough dissent to force him to step down.

A smiling Trudeau emerged from his weekly caucus meeting with a declaration that “the Liberal Party is strong and united,” but didn’t stop to talk further to reporters.

There was a frank airing of views during the meeting, according to people who were there, including plenty of concerns that Trudeau has worn out his welcome with Canadians after nine years in office.

“It was the most meaningful, direct and blunt caucus I’ve seen in nine years,” said Wayne Long, one of the few Liberal lawmakers who has publicly called on Trudeau to step down.

But there remains little sign Trudeau’s position atop the party is in danger, despite the Liberals falling far behind in the polls to the Conservatives led by Pierre Poilievre. The party does not have a formal process for the caucus to eject a leader, nor is there a clear successor to Trudeau for the dissenters to rally around.

“I like my leader, I have always liked my leader,” Long said after the meeting. He said he still believed Trudeau should resign to give the party a better chance at winning, but said it’s ultimately the prime minister’s own decision to make. He also acknowledged the critics would have to make up their own minds if Trudeau decides to stay on.

“This can’t go on forever,” Long said. “There’s got to be an end date here where people are going to either get on board the train to the next election, or get off.”

Leading into Wednesday’s meeting, at least some lawmakers had organized an effort to sign up colleagues in asking Trudeau to step down. But it appears to have been backed by a small minority of Trudeau’s 153-member caucus — 24 people signed the document, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Most Liberals leaving the meeting expressed support for Trudeau. They recommended the prime minister take the feedback seriously, but also urged caucus to unite and focus on defeating Poilievre in the next election, which could come any time in the next year.

“My colleagues need to turn the knives outwards and not inwards,” said Nate Erskine-Smith, a lawmaker who has criticized Trudeau at times but not called for his resignation.

“We need to focus on the most important thing, which is getting things done here in Parliament and taking the fight to Pierre Poilievre because he’s a disaster for this country,” Erskine-Smith said.

