Trump slams ‘dead economies’ India, Russia, hits out at Medvedev on ‘war’ with US threat

Day after imposing 25% tarrif on Indian exports to the US, President Donald Trump refered to India and Russia as “dead economies” and said, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said in a new post on TRUTH social.