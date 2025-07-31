Trump slams ‘dead economies’ India, Russia, hits out at Medvedev on ‘war’ with US threat

Akriti Anand
Updated31 Jul 2025, 10:13 AM IST
US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on India
US President Donald Trump announced 25% tariff on India(AP)

Day after imposing 25% tarrif on Indian exports to the US, President Donald Trump refered to India and Russia as “dead economies”  and said, “They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care.”

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care. We have done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said in a new post on TRUTH social.

(This story will be updates soon)

