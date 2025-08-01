Trump 25% tariff: India says ties with US have ‘weathered challenges’, confident partnership will grow

India on Friday stated that the partnership with the US has faced challenges but remains strong, focusing on shared interests and democratic values.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during the weekly media briefing, “India and the United States share a comprehensive global strategic partnership anchored in shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties. This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges. We remain focused on the substantive agenda that our two countries have committed to and are confident that the relationship will continue to move forward.”

The ties, especially in defence, have strengthened over the years. "There is potential for this partnership to grow further, he said.

Jaiswal further highlighted India's energy requirements and said it is driven by national interest.

"In securing our energy needs, we are guided by what is on offer in the markets, and by the prevailing global circumstances," he said.

The MEA also responded to media reports claiming that some Indian oil companies have halted importing oil from Russia.

Randhir Jaiswal said, “You are aware of our broad approach to energy sourcing requirements, that we look at what is available in the market and the prevailing global situation. We are not aware of any specifics.”

Trump's 25% tariff India-US ties are in focus after President Donald Trump on July 30 announced a 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a penalty for purchases with Russia.

In a post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote, “Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country.”

