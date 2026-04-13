Trump address live: ‘Nothing to apologize for’ - Trump doubles down on Pope Leo criticism

US President Donald Trump is delivering an urgent, unplanned address from the Oval Office on April 13, 2026.
The address follows the enforcement of a US blockade on Iranian ports.
Trump earlier claimed Iran is seeking a deal “very badly” and that he has received outreach regarding a potential agreement.
He warned that Iranian “fast-attack” ships approaching the blockade would be “eliminated.”
The address comes amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.
23:05 IST
“I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side,” Trump said, adding, “We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal.”
23:03 IST
“We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world because that’s what they’re doing,” Trump said of Iran.
“We don’t use this strait,” Trump said. “We have our own oil and gas, much more than we need.”
23:00 IST
Trump has defended posting a controversial image depicting himself as a saint-like healer, saying it was intended to portray him as “a doctor making people better.”
Trump said, “I did post it.” And said: “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”
The image, posted on Truth Social on Sunday, appeared to draw comparisons between Trump and Jesus Christ, showing him in a healing pose. It triggered widespread criticism from Evangelical Christian leaders and conservative voices, many of whom called the depiction inappropriate.
22:56 IST
US President Donald Trump refuses to apologise for criticism of Pope Leo XIV.
“There’s nothing to apologize for… He’s wrong,” Trump says speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office.
Trump says the pontiff “went public” in his criticisms of the war in Iran, and “I’m just responding”.
Ravi Hari is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers major international developments, with a focus on politics, policy shifts, elections, conflicts, diplomacy, and evolving geopolitical power dynamics. He closely tracks the United States and other strategically important regions that shape global economic and political discourse. Based in Mumbai, Ravi plays a key role in planning daily news execution, delivering breaking news coverage, and producing in-depth, long-form stories tailored for a digital-first audience. <br><br> With more than 15 years of experience in digital journalism, Ravi specializes in producing and overseeing news content across multiple platforms. He is adept at delivering both breaking and analytical stories, tracking emerging trends, and implementing strategies to optimize audience engagement and visibility. He believes in delivering journalism that is accurate, insightful, impactful, grounded in integrity, facts, and thorough analysis. <br><br> Ravi has built a distinguished career across leading news and media organizations. Earlier, he worked with Moneycontrol, BTVI, and Times Now. These roles strengthened his real-time editorial decision-making, and social media strategy, while honing his ability to navigate fast-paced news cycles and deliver engaging content. <br><br> Ravi holds a Master’s degree in English, awarded with a Gold Medal. Outside of work, he is passionate about engaging with diverse perspectives and enjoys reading books on history and international relations to deepen his understanding of global affairs, as well as exploring culture, literature, and traditions to gain insights into societies. He values staying connected with friends. He is also passionate about mentoring young athletes, drawing on his own experience as a university-level table tennis player to guide and inspire emerging talent.