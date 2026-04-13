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Trump address live: ‘Nothing to apologize for’ - Trump doubles down on Pope Leo criticism

US President Donald Trump refuses to apologise for criticism of Pope Leo XIV. “There’s nothing to apologize for… He’s wrong,” Trump says speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office.

Ravi Hari
Published13 Apr 2026, 10:50 PM IST
President Donald Trump speaks outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaks outside the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, April 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)
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US President Donald Trump is delivering an urgent, unplanned address from the Oval Office on April 13, 2026.

The address follows the enforcement of a US blockade on Iranian ports.

Trump earlier claimed Iran is seeking a deal “very badly” and that he has received outreach regarding a potential agreement.

He warned that Iranian “fast-attack” ships approaching the blockade would be “eliminated.”

The address comes amid escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

23:05 IST

“Appropriate people… want a deal”: Trump hints at backchannel contact

“I can tell you that we’ve been called by the other side,” Trump said, adding, “We’ve been called this morning by the right people, the appropriate people, and they want to work a deal.”

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23:03 IST

“Can’t let Iran ‘blackmail or extort the world,’” says Trump

“We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world because that’s what they’re doing,” Trump said of Iran.

“We don’t use this strait,” Trump said. “We have our own oil and gas, much more than we need.”

23:00 IST

Trump defends ‘healer’ image after backlash

Trump has defended posting a controversial image depicting himself as a saint-like healer, saying it was intended to portray him as “a doctor making people better.”

Trump said, “I did post it.” And said: “It’s supposed to be me as a doctor making people better.”

The image, posted on Truth Social on Sunday, appeared to draw comparisons between Trump and Jesus Christ, showing him in a healing pose. It triggered widespread criticism from Evangelical Christian leaders and conservative voices, many of whom called the depiction inappropriate.

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22:56 IST

“Nothing to apologize for”: Trump doubles down on Pope Leo criticism

US President Donald Trump refuses to apologise for criticism of Pope Leo XIV.

“There’s nothing to apologize for… He’s wrong,” Trump says speaking to reporters outside the Oval Office.

Trump says the pontiff “went public” in his criticisms of the war in Iran, and “I’m just responding”.

About the Author

Ravi Hari

Ravi Hari is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers major international developments, with a focus on politics, policy shifts, e...Read More

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