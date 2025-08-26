Trump admin outlines plan to impose 50% tariff on India as deadline nears

The Trump administration, in a draft notice published Monday, August 25, detailed its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products as the August 27 deadline approaches, signaling its intent to move forward with the levies as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

A notice posted by the Department of Homeland Security mentioned that the increased levies would hit Indian products “that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025.”

“Products of India, except those set forth in section 3 of Executive Order 14329, that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025, will be subject to the additional ad valorem rate of duty….”

But, Indian products will not face the new 50 per cent tariff if three conditions are met. These are:

(1) Indian products will be exempt from the additional tariff if they were already loaded on a ship and in transit to the US before 12:01 am (EDT) on August 27, 2025,

(2) provided they are cleared for use in the country or taken out of a warehouse for consumption before 12:01 am (EDT) on September 17, 2025, and

(3) the importer certifies this to U.S. Customs by declaring the special code HTSUS 9903.01.85.

It said, “Products of India shall not be subject to such additional duty if they (1) were loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading and in transit on the final mode of transit prior to entry into the United States before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on August 27, 2025; (2) are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, before 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on September 17, 2025; and (3) the importer certifies to CBP that the products qualify for this in-transit exception by declaring new HTSUS heading 9903.01.85 as described in the Annex to this notice.” Also Read | India-China-Russia: How Trump's tariffs could give birth to a $54 trillion global powerhouse

The 50 per cent tariff on India Donald Trump had imposed 25 per cent tariff on India, citing New Delhi's high trade barriers, and an additional 25 per cent for continued ties with Russia – hoping that this would pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table to end the war against Ukraine.

While it did bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table as he met Donald Trump in Alaska, it failed to guarantee ceasefire in Ukraine. There are ongoing efforts to bring Putin and Zelensky for an in-person meeting in the presence of Donald Trump.