Mint Explainer: What spooked the Trump administration on H-1B visas?
The sudden decision to impose a $100,000 fee on companies sending employees to the US on H-1B visas has forced Indian IT firms back to the drawing board. What led to the decision and what are the potential implications?
The US government’s sudden decision to impose a $100,000 annual fee on companies sending employees to the US on H-1B visas has forced Indian IT firms to return to the drawing board. The move, announced late on Friday by President Donald Trump just eight months into his tenure, has jolted an industry that sends thousands of skilled professionals to the US each year, often to fill roles for which American talent is scarce.