Mint Explainer: What spooked the Trump administration on H-1B visas?

According to data from US Citizenship and Immigration Services, in the first six months of 2025, TCS, Cognizant Technologies, Infosys, LTI Mindtree, Wipro sent 13,332 employees to the US on H-1B visas. Assuming a similar number of employees are sent over the next six months, a back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that these companies will have to pay at least $1.3 billion in fees. In January, Mint reported that as per US Citizenship and Immigration Services, as many as 188,400 H-1B visas were granted in 2024. Most of them were issued to employees of technology companies. US government data showed nearly three-fourths of H-1B visas are granted to Indian nationals.