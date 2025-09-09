Trump aide Peter Navarro's latest swipe at India, China and BRICS relations: 'Don’t see the alliance lasting'

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro on Tuesday launched a new verbal attack on BRICS as he asserted none of members 'would survive without selling to the United States'.

In a TV interaction, Peter Navarro also doubted if the alliance between bloc of countries would stay for long. He alleged that all countries part of the BRICS union historically "hate each other and kill each other".

"...when they sell to the US their exports they are like vampires sucking our blood dry with their unfair trade practices," Navarro said. He alleged, "All countries part of the BRICS union hate each other and kill each other".

Navarro also slammed the ties between India and China in the same interaction where he claimed the two countries have been 'at war for decades'.

Earlier in May, Navarro made similar remarks against China in context of the United Kingdom, while calling them 'vampire'. "If the Chinese vampire can't suck the American blood, it is going to suck the UK blood and the EU blood," Navarro was quoted as saying by the Telegraph back in May.

Warning the UK, Navarro stated that the UK should not allow its land to become a “dumping ground” for Chinese goods, and not be "an all too compliant servant of the Chinese Communist Party".

The US Trade Advisor's new comment arrived when the tariff row between the US and China was raging. With US President Donald Trump announcing a 245 per cent tariff on Chinese goods, and Beijing hit back with 125 per cent duties. However, both countries reached a consensus later to temporarily lower the levies.

Navarro on India: Navarro has been hitting out at India following US President Donald Trump's announcement of additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports, which took effect on August 27, bringing the total duties to 50%.

Trump's additional tariffs were announced as a penalty for India's oil trade with Russia.