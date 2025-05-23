Trump announces big breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine war: ‘Major prisoner swap just done’

United States President Donald Trump on Friday, May 23, reacted to a recent development between Russia and Ukraine, announcing on social media that a “major prisoner swap” had been completed. Donald Trump also congratulated both sides on the negotiation, hinting at the possibility of “something big” emerging from the move.

His comment comes amid ongoing international efforts to ease tensions and find diplomatic solutions in the region since Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine.

In a post on Donald Trump said, “A major prisoners swap was just completed between Russia and Ukraine. It will go into effect shortly. Congratulations to both sides on this negotiation. This could lead to something big???”

The US president's announcement follows Moscow and Kyiv agreeing during talks in Istanbul this month to exchange 1,000 prisoners each. The warring countries have held many rounds of swaps since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On Thursday, May 22, Ukraine military intelligence said that Kyiv had submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia that are to be released as part of the major prisoner swap deal with Moscow. Russia also confirmed that it has received a list of prisoners from Ukraine.

In such an exchange this month, the two sides each released 205 captured soldiers.

Separately, the Kremlin said this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump discussed a bilateral prisoner swap with the United States.

Ahead of the Istanbul meeting, Ukraine had also called for a 30-day ceasefire but Moscow rejected it. During the talks, the Ukrainian side reiterated its call on focusing on agreement on an immediate ceasefire and substantive diplomacy, “just like the US, European partners, and other countries proposed.”

The two sides also said they would “present their vision of a possible future ceasefire”, said Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky.

