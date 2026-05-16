Trump, Boeing announce China’s agreement to buy 200 aircraft, reopening key market after years of tensions

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing is set to re-enter the Chinese aviation market after US President Donald Trump announced that China had agreed to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft, marking the first major order from the country in nearly a decade.

Trump made the announcement after a two-day summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, describing the agreement as part of a broader push to revive trade and commercial ties between the world’s two largest economies. Boeing later confirmed the deal, though it did not disclose the aircraft models, delivery schedule, or financial details, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said the order could eventually rise to as many as 750 aircraft if relations and negotiations continue to progress, according to Reuters. It is also reported that the proposed transaction could initially be worth between $17 billion and $19 billion, with the value likely to increase if future commitments include additional widebody aircraft.

Boeing regains access to a crucial market after years of stalled Chinese orders The deal is being viewed as a major breakthrough for Boeing, which has struggled to secure fresh Chinese orders since 2017 due to worsening US-China trade tensions, the prolonged 737 MAX crisis and growing competition from European rival Airbus. Reuters and Azerbaijan-based publication AzerNews both reported that China had largely shifted toward Airbus in recent years as Boeing’s position weakened in the country.

Reuters reported that market expectations ahead of the summit were higher, with discussions previously centering around a possible 500-aircraft package. The final announcement of 200 jets disappointed some investors, causing Boeing shares to fall more than 4% during Thursday trading.

Despite the muted market reaction, the agreement is being seen as strategically important because China remains one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets. Reuters reported that Boeing and Airbus estimate China will require nearly 9,000 new aircraft by 2045 as air travel demand continues to rise.

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Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg accompanied Trump during the Beijing visit alongside several American business leaders, including executives from GE Aerospace, Apple and NVIDIA. Reuters reported that the delegation was aimed at securing commercial agreements and reviving economic cooperation between Washington and Beijing after years of strained ties.

According to the Associated Press, Boeing described the visit as a major step toward reopening the Chinese market to Boeing aircraft orders. The company also indicated that additional commitments could follow beyond the initial batch of 200 aircraft.

The aircraft announcement emerged as one of the clearest business outcomes from Trump’s meeting with Xi. Reuters reported that the broader summit also included discussions on tariffs, Taiwan, technology exports and geopolitical tensions, though few major political breakthroughs were announced publicly.