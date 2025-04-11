Trump breaks silence on challenges associated with his tariff plans as US markets tumble - What he said

Amid a volatile stock market, President Donald Trump addressed tariff policies, acknowledging ‘transition issues’ while talking about the challenges associated with his tariff policy. This follows a White House clarification that tariffs on China will be set at a minimum of 145%, along with an earlier announcement of a 90-day suspension of tariffs for more than 75 countries.

What Trump said? Trump during a cabinet meeting on Thursday stated, "There will always be transition problems" with his trade policies with pausing certain tariffs but expressed pride in achieving "the biggest day in history" for markets on Wednesday.

Trump also commented on the ongoing trade negotiations, saying there hasn’t been enough time to engage with other nations on the deal. Still, he noted that the talks are in “good shape.”

"The biggest problem they have is that they don't have enough time in the day. Everybody wants to come and make a deal, and we're working with a lot of different countries, and it's all going to work out very well. I think it's going to work out really, very well, but we're in good shape," Trump added.

Trump also stated, "Consumer prices have actually dropped. There's very little inflation... Energy costs are down. Interest rates are probably down... We're doing very well. It's been amazing. Everyone at this table is doing an incredible job... It's like they're friends. The relationships are very strong, and these meetings are very good."

How market reacted to the tarrif pause and what experts said? Trump’s sudden reversal offered some relief, but investors and analysts warn his unpredictable trade policies could hurt investment and slow global growth, according to CNN.

A day after a major stock-buying surge, markets reversed course. Cyclical assets are sinking again, as Trump’s trade message offers little comfort.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,014.79 points, or 2.50%, to 39,593.66, while the S&P 500 slumped 188.85 points, or 3.46%, to 5,268.05. The Nasdaq Composite closed 737.66 points, or 4.31%, lower at 16,387.31.

Among the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but consumer staples ended in negative territory, with energy and tech suffering the largest percentage drops, Reuters reported.

“Investors are sobering up and realizing that the US-China ‘food fight’ will probably get worse before it gets better,” said Michael Bailey at FBB Capital Partners. “We’re waking up to the fact that a 10% base tariff will sting, 90 days could fly by and then the pain of higher tariffs could return, and China is fighting back hard.”

‘US is in talks with many countries,’ Trump team says During the cabinet meeting, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick provided an update on tariff negotiations, saying that the US is in talks with many countries, some of which have presented offers they would never have made without Trump's actions.

"We have so many countries to talk to. They have come with offers that they never, ever, ever would've come with but for the moves that the president has made demanding that people treat the United States with respect," Lutnick noted.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent spoke on the current market situation, emphasising the impending increase in the debt ceiling and a "quite good" inflation report.

"We're going to get an increase in the debt ceiling, so that will be done and dusted ... for two years," Bessent said, adding that energy prices have dropped more than 20 per cent since January 20.