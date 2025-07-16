Trump Budget cuts target $8.3B in foreign aid, $1.1B from public broadcasting; key vote looms

Senate Republicans on Tuesday were weighing “modest changes” to President Donald Trump’s controversial request to cancel $9.4 billion in previously approved federal spending, amid growing internal concerns ahead of a critical vote later this week.

The proposed rescissions package would claw back $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and about $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs, including the global health initiative PEPFAR. Congress must pass the bill by Friday or the funds remain intact.

“We’re trying to find out if there’s a path forward that gets us 51 (votes) and stays consistent with what the White House proposed in terms of a rescissions package,” said Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.).

Foreign aid, public media cuts spark concern Several GOP senators expressed unease over the scale of the proposed cuts, especially to CPB and PEPFAR, a program widely credited with saving millions of lives since its launch under former President George W. Bush.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said she still had “questions” about the administration’s intentions regarding global health funding.

Others voiced alarm over the potential impact on local media. CPB distributes more than 70% of its federal funding to roughly 1,500 local radio and television stations nationwide.

White House courts holdouts In a bid to shore up support, White House budget chief Russ Vought addressed GOP senators during their closed-door Tuesday luncheon. The administration also worked behind the scenes to resolve concerns, winning over at least one early skeptic.

Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) said he now supports the bill after negotiating to reallocate “Green New Deal money” in order to sustain grants for tribal radio stations. “This is the kind of fix that allows us to vote yes,” he tweeted.

Democrats oppose cuts, slam process Democrats remain united in opposition to the rescissions package, warning it undermines the appropriations process and bipartisan cooperation.

“It shreds the appropriations process,” said Sen. Angus King (I-Maine), who caucuses with Democrats. “The Appropriations Committee, and indeed this body becomes a rubber stamp for whatever the administration wants.”

Democrats also view the effort as a veiled attempt to weaken the Senate filibuster by giving the majority party unilateral budget-cutting authority after bipartisan deals have been made.

Vote-A-Rama ahead If the Senate agrees to take up the bill, it will trigger a lengthy and contentious floor process — including up to 10 hours of debate and potentially dozens of amendment votes in a so-called “vote-a-rama.”

Though the House narrowly approved the package last week in a 214–212 vote, any changes made by the Senate would require another round of voting in the lower chamber.

“We're encouraging our Senate partners over there to get the job done and to pass it as it is,” said House Speaker Mike Johnson. “That's what we did.”

Trump warns Senate Republicans Trump has personally raised the stakes for GOP senators. In a post on his Truth Social platform, he warned that any Republican who votes against the rescissions package — particularly those defending CPB — would lose his support.

“Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement,” Trump wrote.

The ultimatum adds pressure on undecided GOP senators, making the outcome of the vote one of the biggest political tests for Trump and the Senate majority this session.