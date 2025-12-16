20 US States SUE Trump Admin Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike! California, New York, Massachusetts lead lawsuit calling it illegal & destructive—cripples hospitals, schools, tech firms reliant on skilled foreign workers (engineers, doctors, nurses). White House defends: protects Americans from wage competition & abuse. Massive blow to Indian IT talent dominating H-1B. Will courts block this game-changer?
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.