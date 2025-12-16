English
Trump Faces New Legal Storm As 20 States Look To Sue US Govt Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Trump Faces New Legal Storm As 20 States Look To Sue US Govt Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:53 pm IST Livemint

20 US States SUE Trump Admin Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike! California, New York, Massachusetts lead lawsuit calling it illegal & destructive—cripples hospitals, schools, tech firms reliant on skilled foreign workers (engineers, doctors, nurses). White House defends: protects Americans from wage competition & abuse. Massive blow to Indian IT talent dominating H-1B. Will courts block this game-changer?

 
