Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ News / Trump Faces New Legal Storm As 20 States Look To Sue US Govt Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Trump Faces New Legal Storm As 20 States Look To Sue US Govt Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike

Updated: 16 Dec 2025, 09:53 pm IST Livemint

20 US States SUE Trump Admin Over $100K H-1B Visa Fee Hike! California, New York, Massachusetts lead lawsuit calling it illegal & destructive—cripples hospitals, schools, tech firms reliant on skilled foreign workers (engineers, doctors, nurses). White House defends: protects Americans from wage competition & abuse. Massive blow to Indian IT talent dominating H-1B. Will courts block this game-changer?