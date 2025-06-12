Trump ‘frustrated’ with Musk but ‘doesn't want a long-term feud’: JD Vance

US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday explained that President Donald Trump was frustrated with billionaire Elon Musk but doesn't want a long-term feud with him.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Vance said he spoke both Musk and Trump to ensure the Tesla boss remains supportive of the president. He also noted that the Trump team appreciates Musk’s early efforts to help streamline government operations.

Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says, "The President acknowledged the statement that Elon put out this morning and he is appreciative of it and we are continuing to focus on the business of the American people"

Advertisement