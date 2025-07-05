The India-US trade deal is on Trump's desk. Will he sign?
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 05 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer has approved the terms of the deal. Indian negotiators are working to secure a ‘respectable deal’ for the first phase of the India-US BTA, focusing on key sectors like agriculture and dairy, and aiming for favourable tariff outcomes.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The first tranche of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) is now awaiting US President Donald Trump’s final approval, after being greenlit by US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, three people directly involved in the process told Mint on the condition of anonymity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story