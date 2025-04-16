Trump immigration crackdown turns rogue as officials smash window, detain ’wrong person’ again: Video

Amid US President Donald Trump's crackdown on immigration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents reportedly detained a Guatemalan national in New Bedford on Monday, despite his claim of having no criminal record. A newly released video, recorded by his wife and shared with NewsCenter 5 by his attorney, captures the moment agents smashed Juan Francisco Mendez's car window to take him into custody.



His lawyer claims that officals took the wrong person, mistaking her client for someone else. "They said they were looking for a certain individual, by a different name," “I said that's not my client... I know my client's history, that is not him,” CBS news quoted him as saying.