Trump lauds PM Modi as 'great leader, loyal friend' on his 70th birthday

US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend".

Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17 in 1950, turned 70 on Thursday.

"I would like to extend best wishes and a very happy 70th birthday to the Prime Minister of India, @narendramodi. Many happy returns to a GREAT LEADER and loyal friend!" Trump tweeted Thursday afternoon local time.

He also posted a photograph of him and First lady Melania Trump with Prime Minister Modi at the 'Namaste Trump' event. The two leaders had their hands raised and clenched before a 125,000-strong crowd who had gathered to welcome the US president on his first India visit at Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad in February this year.

At the event, Prime Minister Modi had said that a "new history" was being created.

Modi and Trump enjoy a "special relationship" and have been working on a number regional and global issues. They frequently talk over the phone and the countries have had an unprecedented level of co-operation even during the coronavirus pandemic.

India supplied hydroxychloroquine to the US in the early stages of the pandemic and Trump ordered ventilators to India. The two countries are also collaborating on development of vaccine and therapeutics.

The New York-based, celebrated Indian Michelin star Chef, restaurateur Vikas Khanna greeting the prime minister tweeted: “Wishing you best of health and success".

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on his birthday," said Chandrakant Patel, former president of the Overseas Friends of BJP.

Modi responded individually to many of those who wished him on Twitter.

